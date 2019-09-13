{{featured_button_text}}
Leona Ida Gardner

RACINE—Leona Ida Gardner, 95, passed away on September 10, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Funeral

Services for Leona will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Strouf Funeral Home (1001 High St) at 4 p.m. Family will receive guests on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery (3547 Osborne Blvd) at 11 a.m.

Please see www.Strouf.com for full obit.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

262-632-5101

