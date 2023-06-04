Jan. 4, 1921—May 30, 2023

BROOKLYN PARK, MN/ RACINE—Leona Elizabeth Tennessen, age 102, passed away quietly Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Maranatha Care Center, Brooklyn Center, MN. She was born in Cassville, WI, January 4, 1921, daughter of the late Joseph and Laura (Nee: Wilcox) Fishnick.

On August 2, 1941, she was united in marriage to James P. Tennessen, and they were blessed with three children, Paul, Eugene, and Caroll. Leona and Jim were married for 56 years before Jim passed away August 31, 1997. Leona was Jim’s support as he operated his business, Jim’s Garage Door service for 20 years. Leona was a resident of Racine for 77 years moving to Brooklyn Park, MN, in 2019 to be near her daughter.

Leona loved being a mother, cooking great meals, never skipping one and always ending with dessert. Her gardens provided so much to can and freeze. Her love of flowers inspired each of her children. So many animals were a big part of her life, always a little dog at her side. Family occasions were her delight, ever taking pictures to mark each one. Leona was a member of the 3C’s club for years with her husband. She joined the Eskimo Snowmobile club at Jim’s coaching too. Leona will be remembered for her spunk, get it done attitude, yet gentle care, listening heart and sentimental spirit. Her faith was sure and strong, trusting alone in Jesus’ love and sacrifice for her. Leona will be missed for numerous reasons by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are her daughter, Caroll (John) Brodin of Brooklyn Center, MN; daughter-in-law, Linda Tennessen of Franklin; four grandchildren: Dawn (Mark) Bednar, Steven (Traci) Tennessen, Susan (Peter) Krueger, and Wendy Tennessen; great-grandchildren: Ashley (Jon)Hernandez, Austin Parsons, Abby and Ella Tennessen, Alyssa and Megan Krueger; great-great-grandchildren: Enzo, Nina, Lexi and Mia Hernandez; as well as several nieces, nephews, faithful neighbors and wonderful friends, and not forgetting her precious pup “Bonnie.” In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her sons, Paul and Eugene; brothers: Derald (Donna) Fishnick and Loren Fishnick; and her grandson Kevin Tennessen.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday June 7, 2023, 5:00—7:00 p.m. and Thursday 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be sent to Braille Books for Blind Children, Samaritan’s Purse or a Humane Society.

Please send condolences to

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888