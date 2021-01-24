 Skip to main content
Leon Ralph Simon
MOUNT PLEASANT — Mr. Leon R. Simon, 69, died at Aurora Medical Center on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

He was a loving husband to Michelle and a dear father to Timothy, Danielle and Bobby.

Due to Covid-19, the family will be planning a service for late spring. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.

