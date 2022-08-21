Sept. 15, 1957 – Aug. 11, 2022
UNION GROVE- Leon R. Brever, age 64, formerly of Burlington, passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center on August 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Leon was born September 15, 1957, to Donald and Edith (nee Benson) Brever in Burlington, WI. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1976. Leon was a very talented cross-stitcher and gifted many beautiful pieces to family and friends over the years. He enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers play, and, for the love of his mother, had been known to root for the Cubs. Bob and Brian were his radio companions every morning while evenings were reserved for Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. He often said, “Everything I learned about God, I learned on Jeopardy.” Throughout his years’ long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis, he never lost his sense of humor and unwavering optimistic attitude. He was our hero and will be dearly missed.
Leon is survived by his children: Lynn (Jon) Nichols and Jessica Brever; his grandchildren: Peyton and Colby Nichols and Claire, Emma, Langston, and Parker Knebel; his siblings: Phil (Patti) Brever, Bernie (Tammy) Brever, and Joan (David) Soeth; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He is further survived by the staff of Oak Ridge Care Center whom he considered to be family for the past three years.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Edith Brever.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Ridge Care Center and the St. Croix Hospice for the kind and compassionate care Leon received.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
