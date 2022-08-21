UNION GROVE- Leon R. Brever, age 64, formerly of Burlington, passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center on August 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Leon was born September 15, 1957, to Donald and Edith (nee Benson) Brever in Burlington, WI. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1976. Leon was a very talented cross-stitcher and gifted many beautiful pieces to family and friends over the years. He enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers play, and, for the love of his mother, had been known to root for the Cubs. Bob and Brian were his radio companions every morning while evenings were reserved for Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. He often said, “Everything I learned about God, I learned on Jeopardy.” Throughout his years’ long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis, he never lost his sense of humor and unwavering optimistic attitude. He was our hero and will be dearly missed.