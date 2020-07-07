Leon Prince
Leon Prince

March 25, 1948 —June 27, 2020

MILWAUKEE—Age 72. Beloved Husband of Evelyn Prince peacefully passed away on June 27, 2020. Combined Services will be held on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020, in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue. Visitation from 10-11 AM. Funeral at 11 AM.

Services entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI 53403.

