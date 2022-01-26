Leon P. Penzkowski Sr

March 29, 1928—January 24, 2022

RACINE, WI – Leon Peter Penzkowski Sr, 93, passed away at Oakridge Care center on Monday, January 24, 2022. He was born in Cook County, IL on March 29, 1928 to the late Peter and Caroline (nee Stanislawski) Penzkowski. Leon served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was discharged in 1953. He was united in marriage to Frances “June” Kammien at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church on February 19, 1955. Leon was employed at J.I. Case for over 39 years, retiring in 1986. In his younger years, Leon and June enjoyed traveling to the family cabin in Marinette County.

Surviving is his wife June; son, Thomas (Diane) Penzkowski; grandchildren: Samantha Penzkowski and Matthew (Nicole) Mentch; great-granddaughter, Kylie; sister, Leona Baldukas and sister-in-law, Jan Penzkowski, and daughter-in-law, Diane Penzkowski. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by son, Leon Jr; sisters: Stella Penzkowski, Helen Adams, Loretta Ruppel; brothers: Steve, Alfred, Theodore, Edward and Chester Penzkowski.

Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or your local VFW has been suggested by the family.

Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Leon will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park, with full military honors. Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

