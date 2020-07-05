× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 25, 1948 – June 27, 2020

Leon C. Prince peacefully departed from this life on Saturday June 27th, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, WI in the company of his loving wife.

Leon was born in Tuskegee, AL on March 25th, 1948 to Elie and Clara (nee: Bryant) Prince. Leon graduated from Robert C. Hatch High School in 1966. Shortly after graduating Leon enrolled in the United States Army and served for two tours in the Vietnam War. On December 30th, 1975 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Evelyn White in Waukegan, IL. This union raised three children & several grandchildren. Leon was always a dapper dresser. He loved his family and thoroughly enjoyed taking pictures and videos of his grandchildren. Leon also enjoyed restoring Volkswagens, and taking care of his yard & home.