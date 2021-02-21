 Skip to main content
1949—2021

CALEDONIA — Leo Schattner, 71, passed away February 16, 2021 at his home. Born December 4, 1949 to Victor and Elsa (Sipesauer) Schattner, he was a lifelong resident of Racine County. Leo worked for nearly 5 decades at a machinist for Twin Disc and was a proud member of the Sturtevant Volunteer Fire Department. Leo will remain unforgettable to all who knew and loved him.

Leo is survived by his children, Lynn (Mindy) Schattner and Kim (Mike) Schroeder; grandchildren, Noah, Levi, Harper, Rhett, and Ethan; brother, Arnold Schattner; and many good friends.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Elsa.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home Friday, February 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. with a private burial immediately following at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

