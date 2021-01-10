April 6, 1928 – January 2, 2021

RACINE — Leo R. Schuetta, age 92, passed away at his residence on January 7, 2021 under the compassionate care of Horizon Hospice.

Leo was born in Racine on April 6, 1928 to the late Joseph and Mary (nee: Rausch) Schuetta. Following graduation from Waterford High School, he joined the United States Army in 1944, where he served as a crewman and rifleman. Leo was united in marriage on February 27, 1954 to Dorothy M. Jacobsen. During his career, Leo was employed by Racine Hydraulics for over 40 years, retiring in 1990. He was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Among his interests, Leo enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family.

Surviving are his children, Brian Schuetta of San Antonio, TX and Brenda (Ray) Szlagowski of Racine; precious granddaughter, Jennifer (Matt) Longhurst of Cudahy; two of the most adored great-grandchildren, Evan and Meaghanne; brother, Joseph Schuette; sister, Helen (Francis) Scholzen; and many other special relatives, including nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 48 years, Dorothy; brothers, George and Lawrence Schuetta; and sisters, Loraine Sepenski, Marie Schaefer & Jean Schuetta.