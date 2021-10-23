September 2, 1936—October 19, 2021
RACINE—Leo Marshall Miller, 85, passed away at The Bay at Sheridan on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
Leo was born on September 2, 1936. He graduated from Park High School in 1955 and worked at Racine Hydraulics for a year then enlisted in the Missile Division of the Army and was stationed in Cleveland, Ohio. He met on a blind date and married his wife, Mary Lou Van Patton, on February 5, 1959, in Warren, Ohio. Leo served 3 years in the service and then was honorably discharged from the Army. Leo and Mary Lou then moved to Racine at that time and Leo worked at Racine Hydraulics for 43 years and then retired. He then volunteered at the Racine Historical Museum, volunteering for 10 more years, and volunteered at the Journal Times as a tour guide for a few years and then was hired by the Journal Times to work in the advertising area doing odd jobs. He finally retired for good and enjoyed playing with his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them grow up and cheering them on in their athletic events of tennis, volleyball, cross country and track while they were in high school and just being with his family. He enjoyed going to Razor Sharp and exercising with the Silver Sneakers and reading books on WWII and the Civil War.
Survivors include his son, Richard (Dawne Sargent) Miller; daughter Debra (Robert) Borgardt; his grandchildren: Nicole (Zac Bichanich) Borgardt and twins, Ashley, and Meagan Borgardt. He is also survived by his sister Shirley Singstock, and other relatives and friends, including his special friend group from high school, the Ooggers. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou, brother Paul, brother Bill, sister Betty, parents, mother-in-law, and father-in-law. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with family at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. For those unable to attend, the memorial service will be live streamed on the funeral home website. Memorials to Bethania Lutheran Church have been suggested.
