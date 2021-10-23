Leo Marshall Miller

Leo was born on September 2, 1936. He graduated from Park High School in 1955 and worked at Racine Hydraulics for a year then enlisted in the Missile Division of the Army and was stationed in Cleveland, Ohio. He met on a blind date and married his wife, Mary Lou Van Patton, on February 5, 1959, in Warren, Ohio. Leo served 3 years in the service and then was honorably discharged from the Army. Leo and Mary Lou then moved to Racine at that time and Leo worked at Racine Hydraulics for 43 years and then retired. He then volunteered at the Racine Historical Museum, volunteering for 10 more years, and volunteered at the Journal Times as a tour guide for a few years and then was hired by the Journal Times to work in the advertising area doing odd jobs. He finally retired for good and enjoyed playing with his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them grow up and cheering them on in their athletic events of tennis, volleyball, cross country and track while they were in high school and just being with his family. He enjoyed going to Razor Sharp and exercising with the Silver Sneakers and reading books on WWII and the Civil War.