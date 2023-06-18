Leo John Kluge

Nov. 18, 1934 - June 10, 2023

RACINE - Leo John Kluge, 88 of Racine, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Leo was the son of William E. and Mary H. (nee: Bruce) Kluge and was born on November 18, 1934 in the city of Viroqua in Vernon County, WI. Leo graduated in 1953 from Eau Claire Senior High School. He married Diane L. Corwin on April 7, 1962 at the First Presbyterian Church in Racine.

Leo was a happy, hardworking, family man who had worked for Allied Moving, then for 7up – American Bottling Company for over 40 years, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed camping, family vacations, working on projects and spending time with family and friends. In his later years, he enjoyed watching Packer games and the Wheel of Fortune.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years Diane Kluge; children: Timothy of Sun City,AZ, and Kim Parsons of Racine, WI; grandchildren: Megan Parsons of Milwaukee,WI and Krys Parsons of Madison,WI. He is further survived by brothers: Carl (Mary) Kluge, Elmer Wold, and David Wold and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings: Clarence (Erma) Phephles, Arthur (Alvina) Phephles, Mary (Henry) Bohl, Tina Mae (Glenn) Storberg, June Kluge, Harold (Joyce) Kluge, Rose Brantner, and Morris Wold.

A Memorial Service for Leo will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Private inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

