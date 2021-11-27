March 11, 1938—Nov. 23, 2021

MADISON—Leo Francis Mutchler was born in Racine, Wisconsin on March 11, 1938 to Maximilian and Dolly (Mary Plein) Mutchler, and departed this Earth peacefully at the age of 83 from Madison, WI on November 23, 2021 in the presence of his wife of 61 years, Jane Eleanora Mutchler. Per Leo’s request, a private memorial ceremony was held by his family.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents Max and Dolly Mutchler and two brothers Richard (Beverly) Mutchler, and William (Nancy) Mutchler.

Leo is survived by his wife Jane Mutchler (nee Meissner); brother Robert (Rosalie) Mutchler; and five beloved and loving children: Jehan Ghuari (aka Jane Mutchler), Racine, WI, Marge (late husband Dave) Ridenour, Town of Dunn, WI, Susan (Joseph) Khairallah, Mt. Prospect, IL, Max (Julie Ayers) Mutchler, Lutherville-Timonium, MD, Lee (Brandy) Mutchler, Angier, NC; plus ten grandchildren: Halley Karas, Bradley Karas, Huriyyah Ghuari, Oliver Khairallah, Jacob Khairallah, Paul Khairallah, Sierra Ayers-Mutchler, Sawyer Ayers-Mutchler, Andy Mutchler, and Keilana Mutchler; plus several nieces and nephews. Leo will be remembered not only by his family, but also friends (including Friday Group with whom he and his wife explored spiritual and civic responsibilities and growth throughout their lives together), and the Racine community in which he served families through his insurance business career of more than 30 years 1963-97.

Leo’s iconic legacy of civil service represented his commitment to defeating political setbacks, and included holding political and civic positions of esteem such as Alderman/City Council President, Racine County Crime Commission/Commission on Human Rights/Northside Redevelopment Committee/Public Works and Services Committee/Mayors Committee on Transportation/Parks & Recreation Commission 1970-76; and successful campaign director for others throughout his life.

Leo served on community based Boards of Directors such as United Way, Racine Urban Safe House (RUSH) 1970; Family Services 1993-94; Center for Community Concerns 1973-82; George Bray Neighborhood Center Inc. 1993-94, Alliance for the Mentally Ill, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Taylor Home, YMCA Special Committee, Racine County Human Services Department, Racine Unified School District PTA Council President 1976; WI Jaycees Outstanding Young Man of the Year 1972; Racine County March of Dimes Campaign Director 1969; Aid at Central Colony for the Mentally Ill 1960; Quarterback Racine Raiders 1961-63; Graduated Racine St. Catherine’s High School 1956; U.S. Army Security Agency Radio Transmission Interceptor Decoder Philippines, Thailand 1957-60; Playground Director Racine Street Community Center 1956.

Leo loved to travel the world with his wife, spending significant time in countries on the continents of Asia, Africa, North America, South America, and Europe.

Classic Leo nuggets from his children: Drive defensively! Turn off the light when you leave the room! Anticipate! Do an expert job! Be kind! I don’t sell insurance, I teach insurance.