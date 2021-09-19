1931—2021

Leo E. Thomas, age 90 of Union Grove passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Leo was born August 15, 1931, to George and Louise (nee: Robers) Thomas in Kenosha, WI. His early life was spent in Somers, growing up and working on a produce farm. Leo graduated from St. Catherine’s High School and continued his education in Barber School. On November 13, 1954, he was united in marriage to Judith A. Yule in Kenosha. Following their marriage, they resided in Kenosha for 5 years then moved to Union grove for the past 61 years.

Leo also served our country during the Korean Conflict; he was a U. S. Navy Corpsman serving from 1950 through 1954. Because of his service to his country, he was awarded a trip with the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in 2016.

Leo was the owner and operator of “Leo’s Barber Shop” here in Union Grove. He was a charter member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Leo was active in the community serving on the volunteer Union Grove Fire Department and Rescue Squad for 30 years, Racine County Board Supervisor for 20 years, a member of the Union Grove American Legion and served many years on the Union Grove Grade School Board. Leo enjoyed playing cards and was an avid Cribbage and Sheepshead card player.