RACINE – Leo C. Baker, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence in Racine, Wisconsin. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE RD., MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

