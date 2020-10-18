RACINE – Leo C. Baker, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his residence in Racine, Wisconsin. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary.