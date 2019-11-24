January 22, 1925—November 21, 2019

RACINE—With his family by his side, Leo A. Bugalski, age 94, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Shorelight Memory Care. He was born in East Vandergrift, PA, January 22, 1925, son of the late Joseph and Stephanie (Nee: Kostewicz) Bugalski. At a very young age Leo’s family moved to Wausaukee where he was raised on a farm and was a graduate of Wausaukee High School.

Following high school Leo proudly served in the United States Marine Corp as PFC. On August 22, 1953 in Crivitz, WI he was united in marriage to Helen Boivin who preceded him in death April 12, 2016. Leo was employed by Chrysler Motors for thirty years until his retirement in 1988. He was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church. Leo also belonged to the V.F.W. Post 1391, The American Legion and was proud to have experienced the Honor Flight in 2012. Leo enjoyed deer hunting and In his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball for Middle Inlet, in Marinette County and was a huge sports fan. Above all he cherished time with his family.