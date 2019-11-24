May 3, 1935—November 20, 2019

RACINE – Mrs. Lenore “Lee” Torres, 84, passed away at Lakeshore at Sienna on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

She was born in Racine on May 3, 1935. On July 20, 1957 she married Pedro Torres at Holy Name Catholic Church. They were happily married for 54 years. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2012.

Lenore worked in food services at St. Mary’s Hospital for over 40 years, retiring in 2006. She was a longtime member at Holy Name Church and St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be best remembered for her love for her family. Lenore loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her loved ones. She loved to shop and will always be remembered for her style and fashion sense.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lenore is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Bob) Beaudoin, Kimberly (Darrell) Riekena; her grandchildren, Erik (Gwen Langdon) Ramirez, Jamie (Adam) Vanderleest, Jack Peter Riekena; her great grandchildren, Shaelyn and Isabella Ramirez and Paige and Zoey Vanderleest; as well as other dear family members and friends.