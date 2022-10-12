 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lena Pearl Evans

Lena Pearl Evans

MILWAUKEE/RACINE—Lena Pearl Evans, 85, completed her earthy journey on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Her Homegoing Service will be held in the New Omega Missionary Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave., on Thursday, October 13, 2022 which would have been her 86th birthday, at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Daryn D. Crenshaw officiating. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

553-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

