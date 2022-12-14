RACINE—Lemont J. Allen, 78, passed away at his residence on Friday, December 9, 2022. His Homegoing Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3303 Nicholson Rd., Franksville, on Monday, December 19, 2022. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The service will be live streamed, the link will be available, along with his complete obituary, on the funeral home website.