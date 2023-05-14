March 23, 1932—May 5, 2023

Lemma “Jane” Schowalter, age 91, passed away at her residence, Friday, May 5, 2023. She was born in Luzern, KY, March 23, 1932, daughter of the late, Dempsey and Alpha (Nee: Heltsley) McElvain.

In her younger years Lemma was a teammate with the Racine Junior Belles. On August 21, 1954, Lemma was united in marriage to Lewis G. Schowalter at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Lemma worked at Webster Electric, became a stay-at-home mom and later worked for Norco Manufacturing managing the company’s finances.

Lemma retired in 2002, being the first to retire from the company after 30 years of service and began living life to its fullest. She was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church and the Altar Society.

Lemma was always out and about with family and friends. Camping, craft fairs, movies and board games with the grandkids were always a norm. With fires in the fire pit and a brandy old fashioned, she could always find the right thing to say, to help you crack a smile. She began traveling to Colorado for family visits and liked to take the Amtrak to be able to see the country. Later she liked to spend time railfanning with her son and rides through the parks. Her conversation and presence will be missed deeply by all who knew her.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her daughter, Joan (Carl) Vanderwerff; son, Jeff Schowalter; daughters-in-law: Janelle Schowalter, Clarisse Schowalter; grandchildren: Adam, Krista and Nicholas Vanderwerff, Danielle (Peter) Zimmer, Paul Schowalter, Jacob Schowalter, Josiah, Jessica, and Joshua Savoie; great-grandchildren: Vincent, Devin and Kynsleigh; sister, Marcia Coyne; nieces; nephews other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons: John and James; her siblings: Inez Rooney, Larry McElvain.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Jane’s life will be held, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Monday, May 15, 4:00 until 6:00 PM at the funeral home and Tuesday, 10:00 AM until time of Mass at the Church.

