RACINE—Lemma “Jane” Schowalter, age 91, passed away at her residence, Friday May 5, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Jane’s life will be held, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Monday, May 15, 4:00 until 6:00 PM at the funeral home and Wednesday, 10:00 AM until time of Mass at the Church. Please see Sunday’s Journal for a full obituary.