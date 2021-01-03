Leland Robert Moebius

Lee graduated from Park High School “Class of 1945”. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII and the US Army during the Korean War. He graduated from UW Madison with a degree in Pharmacy. He was united in marriage to Joan C. Marks on November 29, 1951 at Plymouth Congregational Church in Madison. After the wedding, they drove to Lee’s Army assignment as Pharmacy Officer at Fort Bragg Army Hospital in NC. Lee started his civilian career as a pharmacist working for Rennebohm in Madison for 7 years before moving back to Racine in 1961 where he cofounded Shorecrest Rexall Pharmacy. He enjoyed fishing and trips to Canada, travel, cards, golf, woodworking, bowling and Sudoku. Above all, he treasured the time spent with his family and will be dearly missed.