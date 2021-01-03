1927—2020
Leland Robert Moebius, “Lee”, age 93, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at St. Monica’s Senior Living. He was born March 8, 1927, in Racine, son of the late William and Ruth (Nee: Herzog) Moebius.
Lee graduated from Park High School “Class of 1945”. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII and the US Army during the Korean War. He graduated from UW Madison with a degree in Pharmacy. He was united in marriage to Joan C. Marks on November 29, 1951 at Plymouth Congregational Church in Madison. After the wedding, they drove to Lee’s Army assignment as Pharmacy Officer at Fort Bragg Army Hospital in NC. Lee started his civilian career as a pharmacist working for Rennebohm in Madison for 7 years before moving back to Racine in 1961 where he cofounded Shorecrest Rexall Pharmacy. He enjoyed fishing and trips to Canada, travel, cards, golf, woodworking, bowling and Sudoku. Above all, he treasured the time spent with his family and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Joan; 5 sons, Bruce (Dottie) Moebius, James (Kim) Moebius, Robert Moebius, Richard (Pamela) Moebius, Neal (Angela) Moebius; grandchildren Kristin (Josh), Jacob, Aaron; great grandchildren Lilly and Leila; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by William Moebius, brother.
A private service will be held March 8, 2021. Relatives may meet at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 2:00 PM at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Any gifts/donations should go to the Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to St. Monica’s Memory Care and First Evangelical Lutheran Church and to all who have known Lee as a long time Racine and Wisconsin resident.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
