CALEDONIA — Leland “Keetz” Bulgrin went on to his Heavenly home on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the age of 94 years in his home surrounded by his family.

He was a lifelong resident of Racine. The son of the late Paul A. Bulgrin and Ann (nee: Schemmel) Bulgrin.

Lee proudly served in the US Navy for three years. He worked at Racine Hydraulics/Bosch for 45 years.

He was united in marriage to Joan (nee: Hoffman) April 14, 1956.

He built his home of 57 years in Caledonia where he and his family ran a small farm.

Among farming, Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and working in his machine shop.

He is survived by his wife, Joan of 66 years; son, Pat (Sheryl) Bulgrin; daughter, Barbara (Kevin) Barker; sons: Lee (Sandra) Bulgrin and David (Robin) Bulgrin; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as his two very dear friends: Ric and Debbie Palmer.

As per Lee’s wishes, there will be no services.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Dr. Lebo and her nursing staff at Ascension/All Saints.

And a very special thank you to Accent Hospice for their compassionate care.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

552-9000