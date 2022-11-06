CALEDONIA — Leland “Keetz” Bulgrin went on to his Heavenly home on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the age of 94 years in his home surrounded by his family.
He was a lifelong resident of Racine. The son of the late Paul A. Bulgrin and Ann (nee: Schemmel) Bulgrin.
Lee proudly served in the US Navy for three years. He worked at Racine Hydraulics/Bosch for 45 years.
He was united in marriage to Joan (nee: Hoffman) April 14, 1956.
He built his home of 57 years in Caledonia where he and his family ran a small farm.
Among farming, Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and working in his machine shop.
He is survived by his wife, Joan of 66 years; son, Pat (Sheryl) Bulgrin; daughter, Barbara (Kevin) Barker; sons: Lee (Sandra) Bulgrin and David (Robin) Bulgrin; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as his two very dear friends: Ric and Debbie Palmer.
As per Lee’s wishes, there will be no services.
The family would like to extend a thank you to Dr. Lebo and her nursing staff at Ascension/All Saints.
And a very special thank you to Accent Hospice for their compassionate care.
