Lela Elizabeth (Hamilton) Moore

A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Omega Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave, Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Melvin D. Hargrove will be officiating. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website at a later date for her full obituary.