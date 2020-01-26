Lela Elizabeth (Hamilton) Moore
Racine, WI – Lela Elizabeth (nee: Hamilton) Moore, age 77, answered the call of her Loving Savior on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. 

A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Omega Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave, Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.  Pastor Melvin D. Hargrove will be officiating. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website at a later date for her full obituary.

