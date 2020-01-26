Lela Elizabeth (Hamilton) Moore
Racine, WI – Lela Elizabeth (nee: Hamilton) Moore, age 77, answered the call of her Loving Savior on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Omega Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave, Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Melvin D. Hargrove will be officiating. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website at a later date for her full obituary.
You have free articles remaining.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
To plant a tree in memory of Lela Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.