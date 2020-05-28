Lela was born January 26, 1957, the daughter of John and Rose (Gallagher) Zabitski in Copley, Ohio where she grew up and graduated from high school there. In October of 1976 she married Robert Burk in Copley. Two years later, they moved to the Union Grove area, where they raised their sons and Lela worked for many years at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store. She enjoyed gardening, landscaping and tending to her flowers. She was also an avid Packer fan.