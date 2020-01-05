Leilani S. Bento

September 12, 1957 – December 28, 2019

RACINE – Leilani Sue Bento, age 62, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born September 12, 1957, in San Antonio, TX, daughter of the late Manuel “Benny” and Reva (Nee: Simpson) Bento.

Lani moved to Racine in 1980 and had been employed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. She was an animal advocate, enjoyed movies and reading. Above all she enjoyed time spent with her family especially her great nieces and great nephew.

Surviving are her sister, Lisa Jacobs (Ron Coutts Jr.); brother, Lance Bento; sister in law, Sarah Bento; nieces and nephews, Richard Kogutkiewicz, Kirsten Kogutkiewicz, Camren Bento, Selena Bento, Elijah Bento; great nieces and great nephew, Ella, Lily, Richard Jr., Layla, Angel, and Giana; uncles and aunt, Arthur (Diane) Simpson, Walter Simpson; longtime friends, Rosemary and Bob Dehli; other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home, Monday, January 6, 2020, 5-7 P.M. A time to share memories will follow at 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403