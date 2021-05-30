1943-2021

RACINE — Leila Mae Martin, 78, passed away at The Bay at Water’s Edge in Kenosha on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Leila was born to the late Harold L. and Fern E. (nee Toms) Jansen in Racine on January 8, 1943. She was united in marriage to Ben Martin, Sr. at Racine Assembly of God Church on July 28, 1962. They were married for 46 years, until Ben’s passing in October of 2008.

Leila enjoyed playing cards and bingo and loved listening to classic country music. She also loved all the dogs she had throughout her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Leila and her family would go out to dinner every Friday night. Leila loved and cared for her family deeply.

Left to lovingly remember Leila are her children: Ben Martin, Jr., Cindy (Steve) Zastrow and Danny (Beth) Martin; grandchildren: Kristen Zastrow and Tiffany Zastrow; along with many other relatives and friends.

Leila is predeceased by her husband, Ben Martin, Sr. and her son, Harry J. Martin.