Leila Mae Martin

A Celebration of Leila's Life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.