1943-2021
RACINE - Leila Mae Martin, 78, passed away at The Bay at Water's Edge in Kenosha on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
A Celebration of Leila's Life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
