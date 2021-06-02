 Skip to main content
Leila Mae Martin
Leila Mae Martin

Leila Mae Martin

1943-2021

RACINE - Leila Mae Martin, 78, passed away at The Bay at Water's Edge in Kenosha on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

A Celebration of Leila's Life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

