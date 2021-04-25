 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LeeEllen Stolp
0 comments

LeeEllen Stolp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LeeEllen Stolp

MOUNT PLEASANT — LeeEllen F. Stolp, 85, passed away at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, on Monday, April 19, 2021.

A celebration of her life will be celebrated in the funeral home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. William Dietzler officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home that Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place in Holy Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the West Racine Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund.

The service will be lived streamed beginning at 2:45 p.m. at the link below. There will also be a zoom link from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. for those wishing to share memories of LeeEllen at the additional link below. Due to COVID-19, there will be a limit of 50 attendees that will have to be masked and adhere to social distance.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

262-552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

True crime fans are more likely to take their home security seriously

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News