LeeEllen Stolp

MOUNT PLEASANT — LeeEllen F. Stolp, 85, passed away at Seasons Hospice, Oak Creek, on Monday, April 19, 2021.
A celebration of her life will be celebrated in the funeral home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. William Dietzler officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home that Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place in Holy Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the West Racine Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund.
The service will be lived streamed beginning at 2:45 p.m. at the link below. There will also be a zoom link from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. for those wishing to share memories of LeeEllen at the additional link below. Due to COVID-19, there will be a limit of 50 attendees that will have to be masked and adhere to social distance.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
262-552-9000
