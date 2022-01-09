June 14, 1936 - Jan. 5, 2022

RACINE – Lee T. Sherman, 85, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Lee was born in Racine on June 14, 1936, to Edward A. and Kathryn (nee: Schliesman) Sherman. He married the former Shirley Ann Deschler. She preceded him in death on September 19, 2020. Lee served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He retired from American Motors in 1988 after more than 30 years. Lee grew up on the northside where he farmed on Middle Road for many years. After farming he still enjoyed gardening. Lee was very active in the Cliffside Park area, organizing and coaching youth baseball leagues. He also like watching the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR.

Survivors include his children: Lee M. (Anna) Sherman, Jac A. (Laura) Sherman and Ann (Keith) Flick; grandchildren: Annessa (Ben), Tom (Melissa), Seth (Melinda), Lindy, Jayce and Haley; 19 great-grandchildren and his brother and sisters: Ed (Janice) Sherman, Pat Langenfeld, and Sue (Bill) Kornegay; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Kay Deschler. Lee is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and ssister-in-law, Del and Renee Sherman, and Elsie Sherman; sister and brothers-in-law: Carol and Ted Langenfeld, Paul Langenfeld, Connie Jung, Milton and Lela Deschler.

A funeral service for Lee will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.

