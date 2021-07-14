July 6, 1989 – July 8, 2021

RACINE—Lee T. Hathaway, age 32 of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Lee was born in Racine on July 6, 1989, the son of Jason P. and Karen C. (nee: Mazek) Hathaway.

At the time of his death, he was employed with Doheny’s in Pleasant Prairie.

Survivors include his dad, Jason Hathaway; his two sons, Brayden and Liam; his fiance Jessica Wargo; his two brothers, Roy and Cody Hathaway, and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Lee was preceded in death by his mother Karen.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation for Lee will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of his service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances would be appreciated by the family.

