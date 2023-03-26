July 21, 1948—March 19, 2023

RACINE—Lee “Skip” Simpson Kasper, age 74, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Lakeshore at Siena. He was born in Racine, July 21, 1948, son of the late John and Beulah (nee: Simpson) Kasper.

Lee graduated from Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1966”. On June 21, 1969, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, he was united in marriage to Sandra L. Weiss and they were blessed with two sons, Lee and Kyle.

Lee was employed by Twin Disc for 43 years, retiring in 2015. He was a member of the Twin Disc 20 year Club, a member of the 5th Street Yacht Club, member and past Grand Master of the Racine Mason Lodge #18 F.& A.M., and a lifelong member of the National Rifle Assn. Skip enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, collecting cars, bowling, traveling and trips to the casino. Above all, it was time spent with his family, especially his wife, Sandy that he treasured most. Skip was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of nearly 55 years, Sandy; sons: Lee (Kathryn) Kasper Jr., Kyle (Rebecca) Kasper; grandchildren: Sam Marquardt, Mia Kasper, and Ben Kasper; mother-in-law, Rose Weiss; in-laws: Deborah (Bob) Barilla, Eric (Cindy) Weiss, Kurt (Vickie) Weiss; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Anna; his sister, Kathleen Harsh and his father-in-law, Eric Weiss.

Per Skip’s wishes private services will be held. Memorials to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Tripoli Shriners have been suggested.

