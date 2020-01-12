Lee S. Cornell

Lee graduated from Port Washington High School ”Class of 1952”. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. On February 8, 1958 at Cedarburg, he was united in marriage to Judith F. Seelman and together they raised 8 children. Lee was employed as a Wisconsin State Trooper for 13 years and served with the Wisconsin Air National Guard for 36 years, retiring in 1994. Lee was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, and a thirty-year member of St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church. Lee and Judy were foster parents for many years. He enjoyed fishing, running, but most of all time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.