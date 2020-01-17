Lee S. Cornell
August 1, 1934 — January 7, 2020

STURTEVANT — Surrounded by his family, Lee Suthard Cornell, age 85, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Ascension Al Saints Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, January 18, 2020, 3:30 p.m. with Deacon Eric Sewell officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

