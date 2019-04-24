October 14, 1949—April 21, 2019
UNION GROVE—Lee Roy Hemmingsen, age 69, passed away at the Wisconsin Veterans Home—Boland Hall on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
He was born on October 14, 1949 in Racine to parents Christian and Ruby (nee. Nelson) Hemmingsen.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 10:30 a.m.—11:30 a.m. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
