RACINE—Lee Peters Jr., 81, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Monday, November 21, 2022. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, November 27th at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:00 O’clock until the time of the service. Full military honors will follow. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.