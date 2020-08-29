 Skip to main content
Lee Larry
May 5, 1953—August 19, 2020

He was born to Mose and Mattie Larry. Lee is survived by his Father Mose, Two Brothers, Micheal and Leonard Larry, both of Racine, WI. Four Sisters, Thelma Collier, Carrie Larry both of Racine WI, Stella Odeh of Milwaukee, WI, Elaine Means of Chicago, IL, and nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his mother, grandparents. There will be a private service at a later date.

