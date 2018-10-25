RACINE—Surrounded by his loving family, Lee F. Dickert, age 77, passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 26, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to the Parkinson’s Foundation have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
