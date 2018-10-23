RACINE—Surrounded by his loving family, Lee F. Dickert, age 77, passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018 at his home.
He was born in Racine, February 5, 1941, son of the late A. Louis “Duke” and Mae (Nee: Carbonneau) Dickert.
On June 30, 1962 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Judith Ann Maroda. Serving the Racine and surrounding communities for over forty-three years, Lee was a master plumber who owned and operated Lee F. Dickert Plumbing until 2003. After retirement, Lee and Judy enjoyed many years living in the north woods at their cabin “Whatchamacallit.” In his younger years Lee loved attending and coaching his childrens’ sporting events. He was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Lee was actively involved in Local 118 where he also served as treasurer. He was a member of Northside Business Association of Racine. In Presque Isle, Lee served on the Park and Recreation board and was a member of the Lion’s Club.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Judith; his children, Julie Dickert Mayhew, Tim (Susie) Dickert, Jennifer Dickert, Rebecca (Rick) Jackson, Rachel (Duncan) Cortez; 13 grandchildren, Tim, Jake, Josie, Eli, Drew, Samantha, Liam, Colin, Marissa, Christopher, Lucas, Lauren, John; brother and sisters, James (Dixie) Dickert; Mary Ann (Ray) Coffin, Margie (John) Burgess; Cathryn (Thomas) Scoville, Carole (Jacob) Scherr; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mike Maroda, Rick (Linda) Maroda, Sue Maroda, Stephanie Cuccia; beloved dog Jacque; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his son, Andrew; and his brother, David (Pat) Dickert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 26, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to the Parkinson’s Foundation have been suggested.
Lee’s family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Mike Santiago for his loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.