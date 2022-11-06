THE VILLAGES, FL — Lee Edward Andrews, “Blood” (short for Youngblood) to his friends, passed from this life on October 13, 2022, after struggling with cancer. He was born in Alabama, moved to Racine as a teen, was drafted into the Army in 1968 and served honorably in Viet Nam.

Upon his return, he became a Racine city bus driver. After more than two decades, he retired and moved to Florida with his beloved wife, Alexandria. She died last November. On October 21, 2022, his family, including son, Dwayne, stepchildren and siblings held a service, with Military Honors, for him in Florida. Plans are now underway for a memorial service in Racine next summer.