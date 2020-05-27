February 3, 1948 – May 24, 2020
Racine—Lee A. Robinson, 72, passed away at his residence on May 24, 2020. He was born on February 3, 1948, in Water Valley, MS.
A public visitation time will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 4:00pm until 5:00pm at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A private service for family only will follow. A full obituary will be on the funeral home website once a final revision is available.
In accordance with the family’s request, only 10 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a mask or a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
