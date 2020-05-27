Lee A. Robinson
0 comments

Lee A. Robinson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lee A. Robinson

February 3, 1948 – May 24, 2020

Racine—Lee A. Robinson, 72, passed away at his residence on May 24, 2020. He was born on February 3, 1948, in Water Valley, MS.

A public visitation time will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 4:00pm until 5:00pm at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A private service for family only will follow. A full obituary will be on the funeral home website once a final revision is available.

In accordance with the family’s request, only 10 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a mask or a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lee Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News