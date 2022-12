RACINE, WI Lee A. Rasmussen, Sr., 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A memorial service, celebrating his life, will be held in the funeral home on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.