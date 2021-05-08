July 7, 1927—April 30, 2021

GOTHAM—Le Roy C. Wooley, age 93, of Gotham, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021. He was born on July 7, 1927 in Brent, AL to Walter and Arzola (Hill) Wooley. Le Roy graduated from high school in Marion, IL in 1946. Shortly after graduation, Le Roy enlisted in the Army and served in WW II, Germany, Italy and France. After Le Roy’s honorable discharge from the Army, he moved to Racine, WI and received his technical college degree from UW-Parkside which allowed him to become the first African-American tool and die maker in the state of Wisconsin with employment at Racine Steel Castings in Racine, WI. Le Roy became the UAW #553 Union President while being employed at Racine Steel Castings and retired after 32 years and 8 months on January 25, 1980 to reside in Gotham, WI with his parents and two sons.

Le Roy had an amazing life with time spent as a Golden Gloves boxer, grocery store and brewery owner, city councilman and the first African-American alderman, 8th District in Racine, WI. Le Roy was also a lifetime member of the NAACP with the goal of advancing equal rights for all Americans.

Le Roy was a member of the Richland Center American Legion, VFW and the 40 et 8. He was active for many years in the local bowling and golf league community and even had three lifetime hole-in ones!