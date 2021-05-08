July 7, 1927—April 30, 2021
GOTHAM—Le Roy C. Wooley, age 93, of Gotham, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021. He was born on July 7, 1927 in Brent, AL to Walter and Arzola (Hill) Wooley. Le Roy graduated from high school in Marion, IL in 1946. Shortly after graduation, Le Roy enlisted in the Army and served in WW II, Germany, Italy and France. After Le Roy’s honorable discharge from the Army, he moved to Racine, WI and received his technical college degree from UW-Parkside which allowed him to become the first African-American tool and die maker in the state of Wisconsin with employment at Racine Steel Castings in Racine, WI. Le Roy became the UAW #553 Union President while being employed at Racine Steel Castings and retired after 32 years and 8 months on January 25, 1980 to reside in Gotham, WI with his parents and two sons.
Le Roy had an amazing life with time spent as a Golden Gloves boxer, grocery store and brewery owner, city councilman and the first African-American alderman, 8th District in Racine, WI. Le Roy was also a lifetime member of the NAACP with the goal of advancing equal rights for all Americans.
Le Roy was a member of the Richland Center American Legion, VFW and the 40 et 8. He was active for many years in the local bowling and golf league community and even had three lifetime hole-in ones!
Le Roy is survived by three sons: Courtland James of Miami, FL, Walter F. Wooley (Suzanne) of Franklin, WI and Chris (Tiffany) Wooley of Denver, CO; three grandchildren: Terrell Wooley of Denver, CO, Taye Wooley of Denver, CO and Walter Wooley of Franklin, WI; and a host of family and friends who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Arzola Wooley and lifetime love, Barbara James.
Visitation will be held on Saturday May 8, 2021 at Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green, WI from 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM with burial to follow at Button Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Local Veterans Military Memorial Honors Unit.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Richland Center American Legion.
