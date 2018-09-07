Subscribe for 17¢ / day

April 28, 1934 - August 21, 2018

Lawrence (Larry) Swanson, 84, passed away Tuesday, August 21.

A memorial service will be held at the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home Saturday, September 8, 2018. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to “Smiletrain.org” would be appreciated.

Forms will also be available at the service.

