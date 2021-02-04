Lawrence Petrucci

June 11, 1941 – January 30, 2021

On Saturday, January 30, Larry went to join his lady and wife Cheryl, to walk the beaches of heaven. He leaves his legacy behind in his son Christopher. He also leaves other loving family; sister: Shelia; brother: Russ; in-laws: Justin and Joan Van Able; nieces: Jenifer Van Able and Jaci (Mark) Wagner; and many other relatives and friends. Larry was a long-time employee of J.I. Case. He loved a good pastry, a cup of coffee, a cold beer or a glass of red wine, a good round of golf and a winning hand of cards. While Larry was not large in stature, he was larger than life, and will be missed.

Friends and family are welcomed to a time of a visitation on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Wilson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 AM. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Larry’s visitation will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines.