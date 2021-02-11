Lawrence O. Peterson

August 15, 1931—February 8, 2021
Lawrence (Larry) Orville Peterson, 89, of Racine, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2021.
Larry was born in Wilson, WI on August 15, 1931 to Peter and Alma (nee Jorgensen) Peterson. He married the love of his life Dolores (nee Wickman) on July 16, 1949. They renewed their vows on their 70th wedding anniversary. Larry worked at JI Case in the powerhouse for 45 years until his retirement in 1993. He was able to achieve all of his childhood dreams; a wonderful family, getting his pilot’s license, owning a motorcycle, and he played in a band The Country Boys for 13 years. Larry was also a member of the Second Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending his summers in Door County with his wife and family.
Larry is survived by his wife Dolores, daughter Carol Therkelsen and her husband Rick, granddaughter Tracie Feest and her husband Pete, great-granddaughter Amie and two bonus great-grandchildren Alexandra and Austin. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, his ten siblings and their son Don.
A funeral service for Larry will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Alan McCalister officiating. A private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1100 a.m.
The family would like to thank all of those who took care of Larry while in the hospital and to Rev. Alan McCalister for his spiritual support.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
