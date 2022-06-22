Lawrence N. Westrich

On September 21, 1985, Larry was united in marriage to Lynn Pogorzelski. They enjoyed 36 years of adventure together and building lasting memories with their cherished family. He enjoyed hanging out with buddies at Lake Michigan and making crazy memories which led to awesome stories. Larry loved bowling, fishing, boating, grilling out, Candy Crush, time in the backyard pool, finding new red wines to enjoy, Packer game day gatherings, Super Bowl parties, bird watching, classic cars, tinkering in the yard planting flowers and vegetables, frisbee with his loyal dog companions, long time member of Mankind Project and most importantly spending time making memories with family and friends. Larry’s fascination with locomotives led him to be an avid collector of N Scale model railroad. Larry was employed by Cable TV spanning four decades as a Network Performance Engineer. Larry had a deep love and devotion to the Lord and was a lifelong member of St. Edward’s Church, dedicating many years of service as an Usher and on the Parish Council.