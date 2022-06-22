Lawrence N. Westrich

April 28, 1953 – June 18, 2022
RACINE—Lawrence “Larry” Norbert Westrich, “Bumpa” 69, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born in Racine, Wisconsin, April 28th, 1953, son of the late Norbert and Edna Westrich. Larry graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1971”.
On September 21, 1985, Larry was united in marriage to Lynn Pogorzelski. They enjoyed 36 years of adventure together and building lasting memories with their cherished family. He enjoyed hanging out with buddies at Lake Michigan and making crazy memories which led to awesome stories. Larry loved bowling, fishing, boating, grilling out, Candy Crush, time in the backyard pool, finding new red wines to enjoy, Packer game day gatherings, Super Bowl parties, bird watching, classic cars, tinkering in the yard planting flowers and vegetables, frisbee with his loyal dog companions, long time member of Mankind Project and most importantly spending time making memories with family and friends. Larry’s fascination with locomotives led him to be an avid collector of N Scale model railroad. Larry was employed by Cable TV spanning four decades as a Network Performance Engineer. Larry had a deep love and devotion to the Lord and was a lifelong member of St. Edward’s Church, dedicating many years of service as an Usher and on the Parish Council.
Larry is survived and will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Lynn; sons: Pete (Nathalia), Jordan (Kristen), Josh Baumstark, Chris Baumstark; former daughter-in-law, Tiffany Baumstark; grandkids: Logan, Lexus, Peyton, Lanie, Lathan, Nicolas, CJ and Brycen; sisters: Judy (Wayne) Hedges, Penny D’Acquisto; brothers-in-law: Tom (Leslie) Pogorzelski, Mark Pogorzelski, Dan (Sherrie) Pogorzelski, Joe (Delia) Pogorzelski, Donny Pogorzelski; sisters-in-law: Julie (Richard) Scott and Ann Pogorzelski; godson, Jamie Hedges and goddaughters: Michelle Hedges-Winfree and Becca Larson; many nieces, nephews and by far too many dear friends to mention.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward Church, 1401 Grove Avenue, Saturday, June 25, 2022, 1:30 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Maureen Goines N.P. And her dedicated staff (Tiffany) at Ascension All Saints.
