Lawrence M. J. Chay

Lawrence worked in the banking industry in South Korea before he emigrated to the United States in 1957. He earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from UW-Platteville and furthered his education with a master’s degree in mathematics from Western Michigan University. He taught high school math at Mercy High School, Pius XI High School, Waterford High School and at MATC for many years.

He was a lifelong practitioner of the Korean martial art of tae kwon do and his passion was teaching it to share the many benefits to as many people as possible. In 1980, he started Chay’s Tae Kwon Do in Racine and was a full-time martial arts professional until 1995. During this time, he earned the title of Grandmaster and the rank of 9th dan black belt which is the highest rank in tae kwon do. One son continued the family business in Racine and another son began teaching in Cedarburg allowing Lawrence to remain involved with tae kwon do during his retirement. He was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers and watched many games with his sons.