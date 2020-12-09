Lawrence M. J. Chay

November 17, 1926—December 4, 2020
Age 94, passed away on December 4, 2020 at Harbour Village in Greendale. His family was able to visit with him the evening before his passing.
He was born in Daejeon, South Korea on November 17, 1926 and was the only child of Chae, Pyun Han and Pak, unknown. He married Grace M. Chay on October 29, 1949 having recently celebrated 71 years of marriage.
Lawrence worked in the banking industry in South Korea before he emigrated to the United States in 1957. He earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from UW-Platteville and furthered his education with a master’s degree in mathematics from Western Michigan University. He taught high school math at Mercy High School, Pius XI High School, Waterford High School and at MATC for many years.
He was a lifelong practitioner of the Korean martial art of tae kwon do and his passion was teaching it to share the many benefits to as many people as possible. In 1980, he started Chay’s Tae Kwon Do in Racine and was a full-time martial arts professional until 1995. During this time, he earned the title of Grandmaster and the rank of 9th dan black belt which is the highest rank in tae kwon do. One son continued the family business in Racine and another son began teaching in Cedarburg allowing Lawrence to remain involved with tae kwon do during his retirement. He was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers and watched many games with his sons.
Survivors include his wife Grace and 3 sons Greg (Linda) Chay, Marshall Chay, Paul (Shelley) Chay; grandchildren Jason Chay, Angela Chay, Matthew Chay, McKenna Chay, Elisabeth Chay, Catherine (Jake) Maliel, Anna (Tyler) Willingham, Michael (Randi) Chay, Alexander Chay; great grandchildren Kira, Gavin, Naomi, Emily, Julia, Blake, Grace, Shelby, Milo, Mabel, Ada.
A special thank you to Harbour Village for allowing family visitation prior to his passing. The family appreciates the outpouring of messages from friends and past and current students.
In keeping with Lawrence’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial gifts to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home.
4747 S. 60th Street
Greenfield, WI 53220
414-282-4050
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.