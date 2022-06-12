April 14, 1937 – June 9, 2022

Lawrence “Larry” W. Carlson, age 85, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Racine, April 14, 1937, son of the late Walter and Angela (Nee: Kuster) Carlson.

On December 31, 1966, he was united in marriage to Barbara K. Carlson who preceded him in death, July 10, 2012. Larry was employed for thirty-five years at Wisconsin Electric Power. He was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. Larry also belonged to the Naval Reserve and was a lifetime member of the Racine Instinctive Bowman (RIB). Larry’s pastimes included deer hunting, fishing and archery. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Kimberly Ostrander, Gina (Victor) Boca of Colorado, Colleen (Steven) Snyder of Franksville, Casey (Tom) Bowen of Brookfield; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Rick Tully of New Lisbon; sister-in-law, Jackie Carlson of Fort Myers, FL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m.

A special thank you to the entire staff at the Elizabeth Residence in Oak Creek and Badger Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

