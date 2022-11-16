Nov. 7, 1930—Nov. 12, 2022

STURTEVANT—Lawrence “Larry” Uhlenhake, 92, passed away on November 12, 2022. He was born on November 7, 1930, in Burlington, WI, to Henry and Victoria (Spieker) Uhlenhake. He married Karla Mueller on May 29, 1954, in Paris Township. The couple had 7 children, 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Lawrence started his career as a dairy farmer and went on to operate heavy equipment for Racine County highway department and Mann Brothers. He was a proud 50-year member of the Local Operating Engineers Local 139.

Lawrence was best known for spending time in the garage, tinkering on his tractors or trucks, sweeping the floor or even taking a nap in one of his recliners. He often enjoyed going to breakfast with the boys or the “boss”. He was very friendly, maybe referred to as a “talker”. He was a storyteller and was never at a loss for words. He loved his family and nicknamed many of his kids, grandkids and great grandkids “Fritz”. As a member of the Harvest club, he also enjoyed taking his collection of antique tractors to the fair parade or the plow-down.

Lawrence will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 68 years, Karla; his children: Claire (Gary) Schulz, Susan (Tony) Zarletti, Steven (Cherie) Uhlenhake, Michael (Robin) Uhlenhake, Lesa (Marty) Haas, Anita (John) Kieran and Ramona “Mona” (David) Aschenbrener; grandchildren: Jeri (Jeremy) Yearout, Stephanie (Eric) Sharpe, Tiffany (Chris) Passe, Kaitlin (Josh) Vaughn, Nicholas (Megan) Uhlenhake, Michael (Jen) Scholzen, Karen (Jeff) Lisiecki, Jason (Alissa) Routheaux, Michael (Susan) Routheaux, Dana Routheaux, Ashley (Gary) White, Kaleb Haas, Abby (Shamus) Stone, John Michael Kieran, Gavin Aschenbrener, Benson Aschenbrener; great-grandchildren: Grace, Anna, Leah, Henry, Weston, Ava, Gianna, Emmelia, Theodore, Jaden, Ryan, Kayzia, Zayden, Azaylia, Clayton, Ford, Nyomi, Audrina, Isayha, Roman, Skyler, Keira, Braelyn, Brooklyn, Isabel, Reiny; sister, Joanne Holzheimer and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Victoria Uhlenhake; brothers: Robert, Richard “Richy”, Charlie, Philip, John “Jack”, Louis and sister, Pat.

Vistitation for Larry will be held for family and friends at St. Sebastians on Saturday, November 19th, from 9:00am-11:00am with mass to immediately follow at 11:00 am. Miller Reesman Funeral Home, 620 15th Ave., Union Grove, WI. 262-878-2500.