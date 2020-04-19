Lawrence 'Larry' L. McClure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1937—2020

Lawrence L. “Larry” McClure, Jr, age 82, passed away on April 13, 2020.

Born in Racine, WI on December 31, 1937, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Janis (Marks) McClure, Sr. He attended Case High School in Racine, WI and graduated from DePaul University in Chicago, IL.

Larry proudly served our country in the U. S. Army as Private First Class from April 24, 1957 until April 16, 1959 and received three U.S. Presidential Awards.

Larry owned and operated Butch McClure’s Tavern, BuJoe’s Tavern and Butch McClure’s II Tavern.

Larry was a member of the Senior Action Council of Kenosha County, Polish Legion of American Veterans U.S.A., President of the Kenosha Tavern League of Wisconsin, President and two-year Secretary of Kiwanis in McHenry, IL and Chairman of Cancer Fund in McHenry IL.

Larry volunteered his time to drive cancereteran patients to and from their appointments in Milwaukee. He has coached little league baseball for several years and sponsored men’s and women’s softball teams in Kenosha and Racine. He loved being outdoors doing yard work and enjoying a good cigar.